Colombia's Petro calls on banks to drop interest rates, eyes higher tariffs

BOGOTA, May 12 (Reuters) - Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Friday called on private banks to lower interest rates on mortgages and the productive sectors, while saying that higher import tariffs would be needed to protect the country's industry and agriculture, as well as jobs.

Petro's announcement comes as indicators show Latin America's fourth-largest economy is beginning to slow, amid the country's highest interest rates and inflation in more than two decades.

"Interest rate hikes put the country's entire productive economy at risk. The government must mitigate that risk," Petro said in a televised address, while calling on private banks to cut their interest rates on loans for the productive sectors and mortgages by as much as possible.

Colombia's central bank has hiked its benchmark interest rate by a total of 1,150 basis points, to the current level of 13.25%.

The hikes are part of an upward monetary cycle to contain inflation, which stood at 12.82% in the 12 months through April, more than four times the bank's 3% target.

Petro, Colombia's first left-wing president, also floated an increase in trade tariffs.

"Additionally, we must use higher tariffs to protect the industrial and agricultural sectors and national labor," he said.

The government's DANE statistics agency earlier reported that Colombia's industrial output contracted 2% in March versus the same month in 2022, its first drop since January 2021, while retail sales fell 7.1%, reflecting the slowdown of the economy.

A Reuters poll on Thursday showed that analysts expect Colombia's economy to have expanded 2.8% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023, well below the 7.8% growth reported in the year-earlier period.

