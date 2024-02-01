News & Insights

Colombia's Petro calls for renewed cabinet resignations-three gov't sources

February 01, 2024 — 10:44 am EST

Written by Oliver Griffin and Luis Jaime Acosta for Reuters ->

By Oliver Griffin and Luis Jaime Acosta

BOGOTA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Colombia's President Gustavo Petro has requested the resignation of all his cabinet ministers, three government sources close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday, his second-such request in about 10 months.

Colombian presidents frequently request mass, 'protocol' cabinet resignations in order to make changes to the government, but these are not guaranteed.

Petro last called for ministers' resignations in April after a debate on a health reform was abandoned by the lower house of congress.

The sources said Petro asked for the resignations of his ministers during a meeting on Wednesday evening.

A spokesperson for Colombia's presidency said it was not true Petro had asked his cabinet to step down.

During the 2023 reshuffle, the president replaced former Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo with Ricardo Bonilla, and also named new interior and health ministers.

