Colombia's Petro appoints Olga Lucia Acosta to central bank board

BOGOTA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Friday appointed economist Olga Lucia Acosta as a board member of the central bank, replacing former Finance Minister Alberto Carrasquilla.

Carrasquilla's appointment to the board was annulled last week by a top administrative court on the grounds that it violated a gender quota law.

"I have appointed the economist Olga Lucia Acosta, a specialist in economic policies and regulation and current member director of the (United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean) office in Colombia, to the board of directors of the central bank," Petro said in a message on Twitter.

The central bank's board members are appointed by the president for fixed terms of four years. They can be reappointed twice for a maximum allowance of 12 years on the board.

As well as five co-directors, the seven-member board includes one manager and the country's sitting finance minister.

Acosta's appointment comes two weeks before the bank's last monetary policy meeting of 2022, where the market majority expects the board of directors to hike the benchmark interest rate one last time in the during the current upward cycle.

The monetary authority has raised the cost of money by 925 basis points since September last year to its current level of 11%, the highest in 21 years.

