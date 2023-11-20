Colombia's new coffee crop seen at 11.5 mln bags - USDA

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Bogota:

"In market year (MY) 2023/2024, Colombia's coffee production is expected to recover to 11.5 million bags green bean equivalent given drier conditions and improved sunlight resulting from the El Niño phenomenon. Coffee production in the current crop is revised down to 10.7 million bags because of excessive rainfall and lower fertilization rates."

"Coffee exports are estimated at 12 million bags for 2023/2024 given anticipated higher yields. In comparison, to meet local demand, Colombia will import approximately 2.5 million bags, primarily from Brazil due to higher inventories and price competitiveness."

To read the full report, click: https://bit.ly/47KkiUB

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira in New York)

