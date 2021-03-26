Colombia's ISA preparing to issue $400 mln in bonds this year

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, March 26 (Reuters) - Colombian conglomerate ISA is gearing up to issue $400 million in bonds globally this year, to finance part of its investments, and will sell its technology subsidiary Internexa, the company's chief executive said on Friday.

ISA ISA.CN - which focuses on the energy, infrastructure, information technology and telecommunications sectors in Latin America - previously said it would invest $4.5 billion from 2020 to 2025, including $1.54 billion to be spent this year.

"The investment will continue to be well diversified, by country and by business," ISA CEO Bernardo Vargas told Reuters.

"We want to grow the roads businesses from 18% of income to 25%, we are looking for opportunities in Colombia and Peru especially, but also in Chile and, if possible, in other countries as well," he added.

The company's lofty aims are spurring its entry into international capital markets, Vargas said.

"We hope that this year ISA will issue corporate bonds for the first time ... of about $400 million, where we will access the market to complement our capital structure in a very powerful way," he added.

ISA is in talks with an investment bank which has floated a potential value for the sale of the company's Internexa subsidiary, which operates in Colombia, Peru, Brazil, Chile and Argentina, Vargas said, but did not disclose any figures.

ISA's net income increased 25.7% year-on-year in 2020 to 2.1 trillion pesos ($558 million) and its stock stood out as the highest-growth Colombian share, rising 31.1%.

Colombia's majority state-owned oil and gas company Ecopetrol in January offered to buy the government's 51.4% stake in ISA as part of its plans to evolve into an electricity company.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Oliver Griffin)

