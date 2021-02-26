Colombia's GrupoSURA's net profit falls 80.4% in 2020, after Q4 loss

BOGOTA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Colombian insurance conglomerate GrupoSURA's SIS.CN net profit fell 80.4% to 336 billion pesos ($93.7 million) during 2020, it said, as income dropped during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company recorded net profit of 1.71 trillion pesos in 2019.

Income was down 2.3% to 20.8 trillion pesos, while operational costs rose 4.3% to 19.23 trillion, GrupoSURA said late on Thursday in a filing to Colombia's financial regulator.

"The principal negative effects - during the year as well as the (fourth) quarter - are explained by costs and spending because of COVID-19, as is lower income," the company said.

GrupoSURA posted a net loss of 61.3 billion pesos in the final quarter of 2020, compared with a net profit of 225.8 billion in the same period the year before.

But its net debt was down 3.1% to 4.4 trillion pesos at the end of the last year.

"As well as continuing with the debt reduction plan in a challenging year, the company issued local bonds in August 2020, ensuring the necessary resources for the payment of debt coming due in 2021, reduced its exchange rate exposure, reduced the cost and bettered the profile of its debt," the company said.

($1 = 3,588.23 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

