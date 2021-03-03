Colombia's Grupo SURA to invest $92 mln this year

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, March 3 (Reuters) - Colombian investment holding giant Grupo SURA SIS.CN will invest $92 million this year and expects an increase in income and a recovery in profits even as it continues to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Some $54 million of the investment funds will be focused on insurance provider Suramericana and the remaining $38 million on Sura Asset Management, which administers investment portfolios for individuals, Gonzalo Alberto Perez said in an interview.

Grupo SURA's net profit fell 80.4% to 336 billion pesos ($93.7 million) during 2020, it said last week, as income dropped during the pandemic.

Profits will improve this year as income returns to positive territory, Perez said, after falling 2.3% last year.

"2021 is a year that we are looking at as a year of transition, without a doubt we expect it to be much better than 2020 in terms of income growth of between 8% and 10%. ... We're expecting figures close to 21 or 22 trillion pesos," Perez said.

Despite the anticipated increase in income, pre-pandemic levels of performance will not be reached this year.

"The economy still will not allow us to reach that, still in 2021 there's a budget close to 500 billion pesos as an impact of the pandemic, that will affect profits in 2021 a bit," Perez said.

Perez ruled out any bond issues this year after a release of 1 trillion pesos in paper last August.

Grupo SURA operates in 11 countries via participation in financial services, foodstuffs, cement, energy and infrastructure, as well as investment firms.

The company has important stakes in Bancolombia BIC.CN Grupo Argos ARG.CN, Cementos Argos CCB.CN and food producer Grupo Nutresa NCH.CN.

($1 = 3,646.61 Colombian pesos)

