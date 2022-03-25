Colombia's Grupo SURA says it received 'several emails' from interested parties as partners

BOGOTA, March 25 (Reuters) - Colombia's largest investment holding, Grupo SURA, has received emails from potential investors interested in becoming partners, Gonzalo Pérez, the company's president, said on Friday.

The announcement comes at a time when business tycoon Jaime Gilinski is pursuing a third public acquisition offer seeking between 5.2% and 6.5% of Grupo SURA shares at $9.88 per share, the same price it offered in the previous offer.

Gilinski became the conglomerate's largest shareholder by completing 31.5% of its common shares, a stake for which he paid some $1.241 billion dollars, according to Reuters calculations.

"We get several e-mails saying we are totally alert and interested, we have several e-mails but we are under a rule of passivity," Perez said at a press conference after the shareholders' meeting.

The "passivity rule" is a stock market rule that prevents the company from engaging in strategies that could affect or interfere with the course of the takeover bid.

Grupo SURA refused to participate in the two takeover bids launched by Gilinski, considering that it would go against the shareholders.

Perez said that prior to the Gilinski takeover bids, Grupo SURA was in search of a strategic partner and said that once the bids by the banking magnate are completed, the company will restart the process.

"Right now for reasons (of regulations) it is suspended, when the takeover bids are completed, the board of directors will clearly continue to evaluate the possibility of continuing to bring new knowledge, to continue participating in these companies, hopefully international entities that add to the strategy and thus to growth," said Perez.

One of the most important partners of Grupo SURA - made up of some 43 companies - is the German reinsurance group Munich RE, which owns an 18.9% stake in the insurance company Suramericana.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Steven Grattan; editing by Diane Craft)

((Steven.Grattan@thomsonreuters.com;))

