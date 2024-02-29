Colombia's Grupo SURA reports Q4 net profit down 41%

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Grupo SURA SIS.CN, one of Colombia's largest investment companies, on Thursday posted a net profit for the last three months of 2023 down 41% at 405.9 billion pesos ($103.19 million).

Quarterly revenues, it added, climbed 7% to 9.03 trillion pesos.

($1 = 3,933.56 Colombian pesos)

