News & Insights

US Markets

Colombia's Grupo SURA reports Q4 net profit down 41%

February 29, 2024 — 09:45 pm EST

Written by Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Grupo SURA SIS.CN, one of Colombia's largest investment companies, on Thursday posted a net profit for the last three months of 2023 down 41% at 405.9 billion pesos ($103.19 million).

Quarterly revenues, it added, climbed 7% to 9.03 trillion pesos.

($1 = 3,933.56 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.