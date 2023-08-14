Colombia's Grupo Sura reports 8.8% increase in Q2 net profit

Adds operating expenses in paragraph 4, background in paragraph 5

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Net profit at Grupo SURA SIS.CN, Colombia's largest investment company, rose by 8.8% in the second quarter compared to a year ago, the company said in a filing on Monday.

Net profit for the quarter totaled 607 billion pesos ($153 million) for the three-month period.

Quarterly revenue rose 26.8%to reach 9.54 trillion pesos, according to the company's earnings report.

Operating expenses, meanwhile, grew 27.1% from the year-earlier period, mostly driven by exchange rate changes and inflation, as well as investments in technology.

Grupo SURA operates in more than 10 countries via holdings in financial services, foodstuffs, cement, energy and infrastructure, as well as investment firms.

($1= 3,973.41 Colombian pesos)

