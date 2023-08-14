Colombia's Grupo Sura reports 8.8% increase in Q2 net profit

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Net profit at Grupo SURA SIS.CN, Colombia's largest investment company, rose by 8.8% in the second quarter compared to a year ago, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The company posted net profit of 607 billion pesos ($153 million) for the three-month period, as quarterly revenue rose 26.8%to 9.54 trillion pesos.

($1= 3,973.41 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Noe Torres and Carolina Pulice; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

