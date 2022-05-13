Colombia's Grupo SURA Q1 net profit more than doubles

Adds details from report

MEXICO CITY, May 13 (Reuters) - Net profit at Grupo SURA SIS.CN, Colombia's largest investment company, more than doubled in the first quarter, boosted by insurance growth and a stronger cost controls, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The company's net profit for the three-month period climbed to 429.3 billion pesos ($104 million).

Grupo SURA's revenue for the quarter jumped 25.1% to 6.9 trillion pesos, driven by growth in written insurance premiums, according to the statement.

However, investment income decreased by 276.8 billion pesos due to volatile markets, interest rate hikes and a strengthening of the Chilean peso, which impacted some of its divisions.

Colombian business mogul Jaime Gilinski has acquired 34.58% of SURA shares through a series of public acquisition offers carried out since late 2021.

Grupo Argos ARG.CN, which like SURA is a member of the GEA conglomerate, is SURA’s second biggest shareholder, with 27.79% of the shares.

Grupo SURA operates in 11 countries via holdings in financial services, foodstuffs, cement, energy and infrastructure, as well as investment firms.

($1= 4,109.71 Colombian pesos)

