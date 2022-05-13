US Markets

Colombia's Grupo SURA Q1 net profit more than doubles

Net profit at Grupo SURA, Colombia's largest investment company, more than doubled in the first quarter, boosted by insurance growth and a stronger cost controls, the company said in a statement on Friday.

MEXICO CITY, May 13 (Reuters) - Net profit at Grupo SURA SIS.CN, Colombia's largest investment company, more than doubled in the first quarter, boosted by insurance growth and a stronger cost controls, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The company's net profit for the three-month period climbed to 429.3 billion pesos ($104 million).

Grupo SURA's revenue for the quarter jumped 25.1% to 6.9 trillion pesos, driven by growth in written insurance premiums, according to the statement.

However, investment income decreased by 276.8 billion pesos due to volatile markets, interest rate hikes and a strengthening of the Chilean peso, which impacted some of its divisions.

Colombian business mogul Jaime Gilinski has acquired 34.58% of SURA shares through a series of public acquisition offers carried out since late 2021.

Grupo Argos ARG.CN, which like SURA is a member of the GEA conglomerate, is SURA’s second biggest shareholder, with 27.79% of the shares.

Grupo SURA operates in 11 countries via holdings in financial services, foodstuffs, cement, energy and infrastructure, as well as investment firms.

($1= 4,109.71 Colombian pesos)

