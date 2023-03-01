Colombia's Grupo SURA posts 82% jump in Q4 net profit

BOGOTA, March 1 (Reuters) - Net profit at Grupo SURA SIS.CN, Colombia's largest investment company, rose by 81.9% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the year earlier period, the firm said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The company posted a net profit of 688 billion pesos ($142 million) for the October to December period.

Total revenues in the quarter jumped 37.7% to 9.1 trillion pesos largely due to good levels of performance obtained by all of Suramericana's insurance segments, the statement said.

"As a result of the diversification of the portfolio, the company managed to reflect in its results the good dynamics of the banking, food and infrastructure sectors," it added.

Grupo SURA is made up of companies from the financial, insurance, industry, innovation and technology sectors with presence in Argentina, Colombia, Brazil, Chile, El Salvador, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Dominican Republic and Uruguay.

($1= 4,814.11 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.