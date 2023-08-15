Colombia's Grupo Sura cuts 2023 profit forecast

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Grupo SURA SIS.CN, Colombia's largest investment company, on Tuesday cut its 2023 net profit forecast to between 2,400 and 2,700 pesos per share, following an agreement earlier this year to divest its stake in food processing firm Nutresa NCH.CN.

The group, which had previously forecast a profit of 3,700 to 4,200 per share, however predicted it profit would rise beyond prior forecasts next year and surpass these by 15% in 2025.

(Reporting by Marion Giraldo and Sarah Morland)

