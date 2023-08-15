Colombia's Grupo Sura cuts 2023 guidance, raises mid-term outlook after Nutresa deal

Adds details throughout

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Grupo SURA SIS.CN, Colombia's largest investment company, on Tuesday cut its 2023 net profit forecast to between 2,400 and 2,700 pesos per share, following an agreement earlier this year to divest its stake in food processing firm Nutresa NCH.CN.

The group, which had previously forecast a profit of 3,700 to 4,200 per share, however predicted in a quarterly earnings call that its profit would rise beyond prior forecasts next year and surpass these by 15% in 2025.

Jaime Gilinski, one of Colombia's richest men, had in May agreed to exit the stake held by his Grupo Gilinski conglomerate in Grupo SURA, in exchange for a controlling stake of at least 87% in Nutresa NCH.CN.

SURA is a part of what is informally known as GEA, the country's largest conglomerate made up of over a hundred firms across all sectors in a complex shareholding arrangement that involves many internal partnerships.

Analysts have said the agreements reached over the quarter could put an end to Gilinski's attempts to seize stakes in SURA and industrial conglomerate Grupo Argos ARG.CN via public takeover bids, which generated a number of legal disputes.

