Colombia's Grupo Nutresa targeted in joint bid for 23.1% of its shares

Adds additional information in paragraphs 3 - 5

BOGOTA, March 11 (Reuters) - Grupo SURA SIS.CN, Grupo Argos ARG.CN, Grupo Gilinski and Graystone Holdings have launched a joint takeover bid to acquire 23.1% of the shares of Colombia's Grupo Nutresa < NCH.CN>, the bidding companies said in a document.

The bid is part of an agreement reached in mid-2023 that looks to help Grupo Gilinski and its partner International Holding Company (IHC) to buy at least 87% of Nutresa's shares in exchange for the partners to exit their stakes in Grupo SURA.

The bidders have offered to buy up to 105,730,373 Nutresa shares - equivalent to 23.1% of the company - at a price of $12 dollars each, according to an offer booklet published on the Colombian stock exchange over the weekend.

If the sale is completed the transaction would be worth some $1.27 billion.

The offer period will run from March 18 until April 3, according to the booklet.

Once the bid concludes, Grupo SURA and Grupo Argos will exchange their Nutresa share Grupo Gilinski and Graystone Holdings, which represents IHC.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Oliver Griffin)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.