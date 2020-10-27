Colombia's Grupo Bolivar raises $262.2 mln in ordinary bonds
BOGOTA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Colombia's Grupo Bolivar on Tuesday placed ordinary bonds for 1 trillion pesos ($262.2 million), with proceeds earmarked for investments and replacing debt, the stock exchange said.
Grupo Bolivar SCA.CN - one of Colombia's largest financial conglomerates - issued paper for five, 10 and 25 years after receiving offers for 1.43 trillion pesos ($375 million), the stock exchange added.
The group owns Banco Davivienda, the third-largest bank in Colombia.
($1 = 3,812.82 Colombian pesos)
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Oliver Griffin Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StorySCA
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Wall Street Slumps on Rising Virus Cases, Fading Stimulus Hopes
- Tesla analysts hope for Musk sign on 2020 delivery goal during third-quarter call
- EARNINGS-Tesla cracks revenue record and beats estimates, shares take off
- EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real falls on weak consumer confidence; Latam FX logs weekly gains