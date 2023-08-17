Colombia's Grupo Aval sees cost of risk peaking in Q3

Addds details in paragraphs 3-5

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Colombian financial conglomerate Grupo Aval GAA.CN on Thursday said it expected its cost of risk to peak in the third quarter of this year, a day after it posted a 75% quarterly profit slump as costs of funds rose for its banking subsidiaries.

"If our views are correct, the cost of funds will begin to subside after the third quarter once the government starts to execute budgets and the central bank starts cutting rates," Chief Executive Luis Sarmiento said in an earnings call.

However, Sarmiento said the case was now fully settled both in the United States and Colombia.

Grupo Aval forecast a loan growth of between 4% and 5% over 2023, after its portfolios expanded some 1.2% over the quarter, excluding the effects from the peso.

