Colombia's Grupo Aval reports Q4 profit, despite fall in interest income

March 05, 2024 — 03:16 am EST

Written by Natalia Siniawski for Reuters ->

March 5 (Reuters) - Colombian financial conglomerate Grupo Aval posted a year-over-year rise in net profit in the fourth quarter, a securities filing showed on Tuesday, as their investment portfolio experienced positive returns in line with positive financial markets performance.

Net profit came in at 82.9 billion Colombian pesos ($21.03 million), in the October through December period.

Meanwhile, the conglomerate reported interest income in the period dipped 13.3% to 7.42 trillion pesos.

The company said the Colombian peso appreciated 20.5% relative to the US dollar over the year.

"This context reflected an under-par year for our business" it said in a statement.

Although Grupo Aval's non-financial sector business was a strong contributor to the positive results, it fell in 2023 by 29.2% when compared with 2022.

The financial portfolio of Grupo Aval GAA.CN includes Colombian banks Banco de Bogota BBO.CN, Banco Popular BPO.CN, Banco AV Villas VLL.CN and Banco de Occidente BOC.CN.

($1 = 3,942.2100 Colombian pesos)

