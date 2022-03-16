Colombia's Grupo Aval reports 7.9% drop in Q4 net profit

March 16 (Reuters) - Colombia's Grupo Aval GAA.CN reported on Wednesday a 7.9% drop in quarterly net profit to 1.29 trillion Colombian pesos ($336.73 million).

Grupo Aval includes banks Banco de Bogota BBO.CN, Banco Popular BPO.CN, Banco AV Villas VLL.CN, Banco de Occidente BOC.CN, Corporacion Financiera Colombiana and pension fund Porvenir.

Interest income was up 7.4% between October and December to 5.17 trillion pesos.

($1 = 3,831.0100 Colombian pesos)

