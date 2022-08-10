Colombia's Grupo Aval reports 28.9% fall in Q2 net profit

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Colombian financial conglomerate Grupo Aval GAA.CN reported a 28.9% year-over-year fall in net profit in the second quarter Wednesday, sliding to 675.5 billion pesos ($157 million).

The company said interest income in the April to June period hit 4.29 trillion pesos, up 36.3%.

($1= 4,309.69 pesos)

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Noe Torres)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

