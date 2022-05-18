US Markets

Colombia's Grupo Aval profit more than doubles in first quarter

Contributor
Valentine Hilaire Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

Colombian financial conglomerate Grupo Aval's said on Wednesday net profit more than doubled in the first quarter to reach 2.98 trillion pesos.

May 18 (Reuters) - Colombian financial conglomerate Grupo Aval's GAA.CN said on Wednesday net profit more than doubled in the first quarter to reach 2.98 trillion pesos.

During the same three-month period last year, the company's net profit totalled 1.4 trillion pesos.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular