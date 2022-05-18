Colombia's Grupo Aval profit more than doubles in first quarter

May 18 (Reuters) - Colombian financial conglomerate Grupo Aval's GAA.CN said on Wednesday net profit more than doubled in the first quarter to reach 2.98 trillion pesos.

During the same three-month period last year, the company's net profit totalled 1.4 trillion pesos.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

