News & Insights

US Markets

Colombia's Grupo Aval posts 84% fall in Q3 profit

Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

November 15, 2023 — 08:42 am EST

Written by Sarah Morland for Reuters ->

Adds detail on income, background

MEXICO CITY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Colombia's Grupo Aval GAA.CN posted a 84% fall in third-quarter net profit to 64.8 billion pesos ($16 million), a securities filing by the financial conglomerate showed on Wednesday.

Interest income in the July-September quarter rose by about 40% to 7.33 trillion pesos.

The group's financial portfolio includes Colombian lenders Banco de Bogota BBO.CN, Banco Popular BPO.CN, Banco AV Villas VLL.CN and Banco de Occidente BOC.CN.

($1 = 3,954.9900 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Sarah Morland; editing by Valentine Hilaire and Jason Neely)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BOC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.