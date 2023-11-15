Colombia's Grupo Aval posts 84% fall in Q3 profit

Adds detail on income, background

MEXICO CITY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Colombia's Grupo Aval GAA.CN posted a 84% fall in third-quarter net profit to 64.8 billion pesos ($16 million), a securities filing by the financial conglomerate showed on Wednesday.

Interest income in the July-September quarter rose by about 40% to 7.33 trillion pesos.

The group's financial portfolio includes Colombian lenders Banco de Bogota BBO.CN, Banco Popular BPO.CN, Banco AV Villas VLL.CN and Banco de Occidente BOC.CN.

($1 = 3,954.9900 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Sarah Morland; editing by Valentine Hilaire and Jason Neely)

