Colombia's Grupo Aval posts 75% fall in profit as bank margins fall

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Colombian financial conglomerate Grupo Aval reported a 75.4% year-over-year fall in net profit in the second quarter, according to a securities filing on Wednesday, despite a strong boost in interest income.

In the three-month period to June, net profit reached 166.2 billion pesos ($40.6 million).

Meanwhile, the conglomerate saw interest income soar 70% to 7.15 trillion pesos in the April-to-June period.

The company said results were "negatively impacted by a 10.1% appreciation of the Colombian peso."

It added that the drop in profit was also due to lower margins.

"Our banking subsidiaries continue to experience challenges on their intermediation margins as a result of the rapid increase in the cost of funds," the company said in a statement.

The financial portfolio of Grupo Aval GAA.CN includes Colombian banks Banco de Bogota BBO.CN, Banco Popular BPO.CN, Banco AV Villas VLL.CN and Banco de Occidente BOC.CN.

($1 = 4,096.08 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Noe Torres in Mexico City, Writing by Isabel Woodford)

