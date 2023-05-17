News & Insights

Colombia's Grupo Aval posts 65% drop in Q1 net profit

May 17, 2023 — 05:26 pm EDT

Written by Valentine Hilaire and Marion Giraldo for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, May 17 (Reuters) - Colombian financial conglomerate Grupo Aval saw its net profit drop 65% to 1.05 trillion pesos ($232 million) in the first quarter compared to a year ago, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

In the same three-month period last year, net profit more than doubled to reach 2.98 trillion pesos.

Meanwhile, the company's interest income in the first three months of 2023 rose 86% to 7.01 trillion pesos.

Grupo Aval's portfolio includes Colombian banks Banco de Bogota BBO.CN, Banco Popular BPO.CN, Banco AV Villas VLL.CN, Banco de Occidente BOC.CN, Corporacion Financiera Colombiana and pension fund Porvenir.

($1 = 4,495 Colombian pesos)

