Colombia's Grupo Aval posts 23.2% decrease in Q3 net profit

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Colombian financial conglomerate Grupo Aval GAA.CN reported third quarter net profit down 23.2% from a year earlier on Wednesday, landing at 929.8 billion pesos ($193.4 million), citing a higher effective tax rate and increased costs.

The company said interest income for the three months ending Sept. 30 grew 62.2% to 5.213 trillion pesos.

The conglomerate's portfolio includes Colombian banks Banco de Bogota BBO.CN, Banco Popular BPO.CN, Banco AV Villas VLL.CN and Banco de Occidente BOC.CN.

Grupo Aval, controlled by business magnate Luis Carlos Sarmiento, said its consolidated portfolio grew 16.5% during the quarter compared to 3Q21.

(1 dollar = 4,806.07 Colombian pesos at end-September)

