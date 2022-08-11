US Markets

Colombia's Grupo Aval lowers its non-financial full year expectations

Contributor
Aida Pelaez-Fernandez Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

Colombia's Grupo Aval has lowered its full-year 2022 growth forecast for contributions from its non-financial sector businesses to 20%, the company's CFO, Diego Solano Saravia, said during a conference call on Thursday.

MEXICO CITY, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Colombia's Grupo Aval has lowered its full-year 2022 growth forecast for contributions from its non-financial sector businesses to 20%, the company's CFO, Diego Solano Saravia, said during a conference call on Thursday.

The company had said during its first quarter report back in May that it expected 2022 non-financial sector contributions to increase 100% to 110%.

(Reporting by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((Aida.Pelaez-Fernandez@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular