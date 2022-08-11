Colombia's Grupo Aval lowers its non-financial full year expectations

MEXICO CITY, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Colombia's Grupo Aval has lowered its full-year 2022 growth forecast for contributions from its non-financial sector businesses to 20%, the company's CFO, Diego Solano Saravia, said during a conference call on Thursday.

The company had said during its first quarter report back in May that it expected 2022 non-financial sector contributions to increase 100% to 110%.

(Reporting by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Editing by Christian Plumb)

