Colombia's Grupo Argos worried over Grupo SURA, Nutresa public offers

BOGOTA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Colombian conglomerate Grupo Argos said on Wednesday it is worried over public acquisition offers for investment holding Grupo SURA and food producer Nutresa and asked the country's financial regulator to investigate the potential impact on the companies and the market.

Grupo SURA, Colombia's largest holding company, received a public acquisition offer for between 25.34% and 31.68% of its circulating shares from financial conglomerate Grupo Gilinski on Tuesday.

The offer is worth between $952.1 million and $1.19 billion at a price of $8.01 per share, according to Reuters calculations based on stock exchange data, and is awaiting regulatory approval.

The offer for SURA came just weeks after a similar move by a Gilinski-controlled company for a majority stake worth up to $2.2 billion in Nutresa, which both Argos and SURA expressed worry over. That offer is now taking place.

SURA, Argos and Nutresa all own stakes in each other's companies.

"Today we have presented a statement to the Superintendency of Finance of Colombia expressing serious worry over the possible approval of an public acquisition offer by Grupo SURA," Argos said in a statement, referring to the financial regulator.

"Grupo Argos wants to call attention to the uncertainty, doubts and blockages that two simultaneous public acquisition offers by the same buyer create," the statement said, adding Grupo Gilinski has not shared its strategic reasons for the offers nor its medium or long-term plans.

The situation "creates confusion for shareholders and the market," Argos added.

Grupo Gilinski did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; editing by Richard Pullin)

