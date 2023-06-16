Colombia's Grupo Argos to swap Nutresa stake for Sura and Argos shares

Rewrites throughout

BOGOTA, June 16 (Reuters) - Grupo Argos ARG.CN, Colombia's largest industrial conglomerate, has reached a share swap deal with multiple parties to transfer its stake in food processor Grupo Nutresa NCH.CN, it said on Friday.

The deal should end more than a year of corporate wrangling over different stakes in a number of companies that informally make up GEA, Colombia's single largest conglomerate.

Grupo Argos will receive 0.96 shares in Grupo Sura SIS.CN and 0.28 of its own shares in exchange for each Nutresa share it holds, the company said in a statement.

Grupo Gilinski, a conglomerate owned by Jaime Gilinski, one of Colombia's richest men, had over the last year and a half acquired stakes in both Grupo Nutresa and Grupo Sura alongside Arab partners including Abu Dhabi's Royal Group and IHC Capital Holding.

"This is a step towards consolidation of Grupo Argos in the infrastructure business and allows us to ensure the rights of all the company's shareholders," Grupo Argos President Jorge Mario Velasquez said in the statement.

As part of the deal, Grupo Gilinski units including JGDB and Nugil, as well as IHC, will cease to be shareholders in Grupo Sura, swapping their stakes in the investment holding company in exchange for control of Grupo Nutresa.

"Grupo Argos and Grupo Sura will advance in processes to search for partners and alternative strategies in order to continue focusing on their businesses," Velasquez added.

In May Grupo Gilinski signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to divest its stake in Grupo Sura in return for a stake of at least 87% in Grupo Nutresa.

GEA is made up of over 100 firms across all sectors in a complex shareholding arrangement involving many internal partnerships.

(Reporting by Sao Paulo newsroom; Writing and additional reporting by Oliver Griffin; Editing by David Evans and Barbara Lewis)

