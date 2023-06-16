Colombia's Grupo Argos to swap Nutresa stake for Sura and Argos shares

June 16 (Reuters) - Colombia's largest industrial conglomerate, Grupo Argos ARG.CN, said on Friday it had agreed to a deal with multiple parties to transfer its investment in Grupo Nutresa's food business in exchange for shares of Grupo Sura and Grupo Argos.

The final result of the transaction involving Argos, Sura, Nutresa, JGDB, Nugil and IHC Capital Holding will imply that for each share (1.0) of Grupo Nutresa, Grupo Argos will receive 0.96 shares of Grupo Sura and 0.28 shares of Grupo Argos.

The deal stipulates that JGDB, Nugil and IHC will no longer be shareholders of Grupo Sura, exiting their stakes in the firm to take control of Nutresa's food business.

(Reporting by Sao Paulo newsroom; editing by David Evans)

