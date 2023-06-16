News & Insights

US Markets
CCB

Colombia's Grupo Argos to swap Nutresa stake for Sura and Argos shares

Credit: REUTERS/LUIS JAIME ACOSTA

June 16, 2023 — 08:43 am EDT

Written by Sao Paulo newsroom for Reuters ->

June 16 (Reuters) - Colombia's largest industrial conglomerate, Grupo Argos ARG.CN, said on Friday it had agreed to a deal with multiple parties to transfer its investment in Grupo Nutresa's food business in exchange for shares of Grupo Sura and Grupo Argos.

The final result of the transaction involving Argos, Sura, Nutresa, JGDB, Nugil and IHC Capital Holding will imply that for each share (1.0) of Grupo Nutresa, Grupo Argos will receive 0.96 shares of Grupo Sura and 0.28 shares of Grupo Argos.

The deal stipulates that JGDB, Nugil and IHC will no longer be shareholders of Grupo Sura, exiting their stakes in the firm to take control of Nutresa's food business.

(Reporting by Sao Paulo newsroom; editing by David Evans)

((Steven.Grattan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CCB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.