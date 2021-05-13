US Markets
Colombia's Grupo Argos says profit up sevenfold to $51 mln in Q1

Net profit at Colombian conglomerate Grupo Argos totaled some $51.1 million in the first quarter, seven times larger than in the same period last year, the company said on Thursday.

The figure of 191 billion pesos compares with the 26 billion in net profit recorded between January and March 2020.

Income was up 3.23% in the quarter to 3.73 trillion pesos, while EBITDA increased 16.2% to 952 billion pesos compared to the year-before period.

The profit increase is thanks to infrastructure-focused economic reactivation efforts in Colombia and the United States, the company told Reuters. Housing construction reached record levels last year in the Andean country, while infrastructure is a key focus of U.S. President Joe Biden's administration.

The conglomerate's energy business Celsia CEL.CN also benefited from a rise in demand, the company said.

Grupo Argos is also the parent company to cement-maker Cementos Argos and road and airport concession firm Odinsa.

($1 = 3,734.09 Colombian pesos)

