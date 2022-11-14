US Markets

Colombia's Grupo Argos Q3 net profit drops 9.2% after jump in costs

Credit: REUTERS/LUIS JAIME ACOSTA

November 14, 2022 — 01:34 pm EST

Written by Noe Torres for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Colombian industrial conglomerate Grupo Argos' third-quarter net profit fell 9.2% from a year earlier, the company said Monday, following a jump in costs and expenses.

The company, made up of power utility Celsia CEL.CN, Cementos Argos CCB.CN and road and airport concession company Odinsa, posted a net profit of 192 billion pesos ($39.9 million)for July to September, down from 211.4 billion pesos last year.

The firm said revenues grew 23.6% to 5.1 trillion pesos, but reported a 25% jump in costs and expenses.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 9.5% to 1.3 trillion pesos.

($1 = 4,806.07 Colombian pesos)

