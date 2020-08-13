Colombia's Grupo Argos Q2 net profit falls nearly 72% to $16.5 mln

BOGOTA, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Colombian industrial conglomerate Grupo Argos ARG.CN on Thursday reported a 71.8% fall in second-quarter profit, which the company attributed to the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company reported a net profit of 61.8 billion pesos ($16.5 million) during the quarter, down from 219.5 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.

Grupo Argos reported a 14.8% fall in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the second quarter.

EBITDA came in at 890.1 billion pesos, falling from 1 trillion pesos a year earlier.

Consolidated income fell 14.5% to 3.35 trillion pesos, the company said.

In March Grupo Argos said it would defer investments and cut spending this year amid uncertainty about the economic impact of the pandemic.

"The year's second-quarter results show the adaptability of Grupo Argos and the operational strength of its companies," the organization, whose subsidiaries include cement-maker Cementos Argos CCB.CN and energy company Celsia CEL.CN, said in a statement.

($1 = 3,755.61 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin; Editing by David Gregorio)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931))

