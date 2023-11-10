Colombia's Grupo Argos posts 13% rise in third-quarter profit

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Colombian conglomerate Grupo Argos reported a 13% rise in its third-quarter net profit, driven by what it described as strong pricing dynamics and cost efficiencies in its business units.

Profits totaled 367.4 billion pesos ($91 million), the company said in a statement released on Thursday evening.

Revenue for the conglomerate that operates across energy, cement and airport operation units, shrinked about 5% from the year-earlier quarter to 4.8 trillion pesos, amid a jump in costs and a decrease in revenue from its cement business.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), or core earnings, rose 1% in the quarter to reach 1.3 trillion pesos.

Last month, Argos announced that Summit Materials would buy the its U.S. cement operations for about $3.2 billion in cash and stock.

($1 = 4,034.7900 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.