News & Insights

US Markets

Colombia's Grupo Argos posts 13% rise in third-quarter profit

November 10, 2023 — 03:46 pm EST

Written by Valentine Hilaire for Reuters ->

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Colombian conglomerate Grupo Argos reported a 13% rise in its third-quarter net profit, driven by what it described as strong pricing dynamics and cost efficiencies in its business units.

Profits totaled 367.4 billion pesos ($91 million), the company said in a statement released on Thursday evening.

Revenue for the conglomerate that operates across energy, cement and airport operation units, shrinked about 5% from the year-earlier quarter to 4.8 trillion pesos, amid a jump in costs and a decrease in revenue from its cement business.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), or core earnings, rose 1% in the quarter to reach 1.3 trillion pesos.

Last month, Argos announced that Summit Materials would buy the its U.S. cement operations for about $3.2 billion in cash and stock.

($1 = 4,034.7900 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.