Colombia's Grupo Argos more than doubles profit in first quarter

Credit: REUTERS/LUIS JAIME ACOSTA

Colombian industrial conglomerate Grupo Argos' first-quarter net profit more than doubled from the same period a year before, the company said on Thursday.

Profits climbed to 161 billion pesos ($39 million) during the first three months of the year, up from 74 billion pesos during the same quarter last year.

The conglomerate brought in 4.61 trillion pesos in revenue, up 24% from the year-ago period.

($1= 4,080.32 Colombian pesos) (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra, Noe Torres and Kylie Madry; Editing by Sandra Maler) ((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: GRUPO ARGOS RESULTS/ (URGENT)

