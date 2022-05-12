Colombia's Grupo Argos doubles profit on record energy unit output

Adds details, quote from report

BOGOTA, May 12 (Reuters) - Colombian industrial conglomerate Grupo Argos' first-quarter net profit more than doubled from the same period last year, the company said on Thursday, as power distribution subsidiary Celsia hit record output.

Profits climbed to 161 billion pesos ($39 million) during the first three months of the year, up from 74 billion pesos a year ago.

The conglomerate - made up of power utility Celsia CEL.CN, Cementos Argos CCB.CN and road and airport concession company Odinsa - saw revenue rise 24% to 4.61 trillion pesos.

The company's first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 28% to 1.22 trillion pesos.

"The first quarter's good results show the strength of our infrastructure assets," said Grupo Argos President Jorge Mario Velasquez in a release accompanying the report.

($1= 4,080.32 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra, Noe Torres and Kylie Madry; Editing by Sandra Maler)

