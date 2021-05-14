Colombia's GDP grew 1.1% in Q1

BOGOTA, May 14 (Reuters) - Colombia's economy grew 1.1% in the first quarter of 2021 compared with the year-earlier period, the government said on Friday, as restrictions to curb a second wave of coronavirus slowed recovery.

The expansion was better than predictions from analysts, who said the Andean country's gross domestic product (GDP) would contract by 1%.

