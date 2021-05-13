US Markets

Colombia's foreign minister resigns

Contributor
Oliver Griffin Reuters
Published

Colombia's Foreign Minister Claudia Blum has resigned, according to a letter from her shared by the ministry of foreign affairs on Thursday.

BOGOTA, May 13 (Reuters) - Colombia's Foreign Minister Claudia Blum has resigned, according to a letter from her shared by the ministry of foreign affairs on Thursday.

"I am grateful for the enormous confidence you placed in me when you named me for this important role," Blum said in her letter to President Ivan Duque.

Blum's resignation follows that of former Finance Minister Alberto Carrasquilla, who resigned earlier this month after widespread protests against a now-cancelled tax reform.

Demonstrations began on April 28 in the Andean country fueled by outrage at the reform, which included a plan to raise sales taxes.

Protesters' demands now include a basic income and the withdrawal of a long-debated health reform that opponents say is too vague to correct inequalities.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular