Colombia's ELN rebels say no deal yet on ceasefire extension

BOGOTA/HAVANA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Colombia's government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas have not yet agreed to extend their bilateral ceasefire for another six months, the rebel group said on Monday.

President Gustavo Petro's government restarted peace talks with the ELN in 2022 as part of a policy of "total peace" to end the South American country's six-decade conflict, which has left more than 450,000 dead.

An initial six-month ceasefire expired last week and was extended for five days, a measure that will end on Monday night.

"Measures are being taken to resolve crisis factors and add new elements of commitment to be fulfilled by both parties, with the purpose of agreeing on an extension of another six months of this temporary and national bilateral ceasefire," the ELN delegation said in a statement.

The statement was released ahead of the close of a sixth cycle of talks between the rebel group and the government in Cuba's capital, Havana.

The talks were due to wrap up on Monday but are now expected to close on Tuesday, a Cuban government source told Reuters.

There was no immediate response from Colombia's government.

