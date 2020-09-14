Colombia's Ecopetrol to repay $430 mln in loans earlier than expected

BOGOTA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Colombia's Ecopetrol ECO.CN said it would repay short-term loans worth about $430 million to local and international banks earlier than expected after oil prices improved and progress was made in efforts to guarantee the company's financial sustainability.

Ecopetrol, in which the state owns a majority stake, will repay loans of 775 billion pesos ($209 million) and $221.5 million as well as accrued interest, a filing said.

The loans were obtained this year and it was not immediately clear when they were due.

Paying back the loans will allow the company to reduce its financial expenses, improve leverage metrics, and confirms its commitment to cash efficiency and capital discipline, Ecopetrol added.

Ecopetrol has cut its planned investments for 2020 from $5.5 billion to a range of $3 billion to $3.4 billion due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company's first-half net profit fell 98% to 158 billion pesos, hurt by the pandemic and an oil price war earlier this year.

($1 = 3,709 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.