Colombia's Ecopetrol to issue 10-year bonds

June 28, 2023 — 02:11 pm EDT

Written by Luis Jaime Acosta and Nelson Bocanegra for Reuters ->

BOGOTA, June 28 (Reuters) - Colombia's state-run energy company Ecopetrol ECO.CN is preparing to issue international 10-year paper as part of its financing strategy, a prospectus document showed on Wednesday.

The company in January issued $2 billion in international bonds set to come due in 2033.

Ecopetrol has said it will invest between around $6.1 billion and $7.2 billion this year to speed the transition toward renewables and maintain energy self-sufficiency, among other investments.

The company, Colombia's largest, produces a majority of the South American country's oil.

