Colombia's Ecopetrol to issue 10-year bonds

BOGOTA, June 28 (Reuters) - Colombia's state-run energy company Ecopetrol ECO.CN is preparing to issue international 10-year paper as part of its financing strategy, a prospectus document showed on Wednesday.

The company in January issued $2 billion in international bonds set to come due in 2033.

Ecopetrol has said it will invest between around $6.1 billion and $7.2 billion this year to speed the transition toward renewables and maintain energy self-sufficiency, among other investments.

The company, Colombia's largest, produces a majority of the South American country's oil.

(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta and Nelson Bocanegra; editing by Mark Heinrich)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.