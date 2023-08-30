News & Insights

Colombia's Ecopetrol to invest up to $1.3 bln in cleaner, better fuels -CEO

August 30, 2023 — 03:42 pm EDT

BOGOTA, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Colombia's majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol will invest between $1.2 billion and $1.3 billion over the next seven years in cleaner and better fuels, the company's Chief Executive Ricardo Roa said on Wednesday.

"The goal is, in the next seven years from now to 2030, to make investments of $1.3 billion or $1.2 billion to have clean gasoline," Roa said at a debate before the fifth commission of the chamber of representatives.

US Markets
Reuters
