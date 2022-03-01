Colombia's Ecopetrol sees Q4 net profit jump nearly tenfold

MEXICO CITY, March 1 (Reuters) - Colombia's majority state-run oil company Ecopetrol ECO.CN on Tuesday posted a nearly tenfold increase in fourth-quarter net profit, rising to 6.08 trillion pesos ($1.6 billion), from 675 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.

The company's full-year 2021 net profit soared to 16.7 trillion pesos, beating the Refinitiv estimate of 15.9 trillion pesos.

($1 = 3,910.28 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Noe Torres and Kylie Madry; Writing by Oliver Griffin and Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Christian Plumb)

