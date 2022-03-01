Energy

Colombia's Ecopetrol sees Q4 net profit jump nearly tenfold

Contributors
Noe Torres Reuters
Kylie Madry Reuters
Published

Colombia's majority state-run oil company Ecopetrol on Tuesday posted a nearly tenfold increase in fourth-quarter net profit, rising to 6.08 trillion pesos ($1.6 billion), from 675 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.

MEXICO CITY, March 1 (Reuters) - Colombia's majority state-run oil company Ecopetrol ECO.CN on Tuesday posted a nearly tenfold increase in fourth-quarter net profit, rising to 6.08 trillion pesos ($1.6 billion), from 675 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.

The company's full-year 2021 net profit soared to 16.7 trillion pesos, beating the Refinitiv estimate of 15.9 trillion pesos.

($1 = 3,910.28 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Noe Torres and Kylie Madry; Writing by Oliver Griffin and Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular