Colombia's Ecopetrol secures $1 bln loan for refinancing

BOGOTA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Colombia's majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol ECO.CN on Tuesday said it has secured a $1 billion loan with international banks as part of its 2023 debt refinancing program.

The Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO will supply $700 million of the loan, while Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp SUMFGI.UL will supply $300 million, Ecopetrol said in a statement.

The loan has a term of five years, with repayments due in four semi-annual installments during its last two years, as well as a variable interest rate based on the secured overnight financing rate plus 210 basis points, Ecopetrol said.

The new loan will be used to pay a previous credit arrangement worth $665 million with Mizuho Bank LTD MZFGAE.UL, The Bank of Nova Scotia and Banco Sabadell SABE.MC, the company said.

The loan will also be used to make payments on maturing credit for the company's refinery in the Caribbean city of Cartagena, Ecopetrol said.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

