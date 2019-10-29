Colombia's Ecopetrol says third quarter profit rose 8.5% to $890 bln

US Markets

Colombia's state-run oil company Ecopetrol said on Tuesday its third quarter net profit rose 8.5% to 3.01 trillion pesos ($890 billion) from the year-ago quarter.

Ecopetrol has said it will invest $3.5 billion to $4 billion in 2019, more than the previous year, as part of an ambitious plan to boost production and exploration to replenish dwindling oil reserves.

