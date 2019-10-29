Colombia's Ecopetrol says third quarter profit rose 8.5% to $890 bln

BOGOTA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Colombia's state-run oil company Ecopetrol ECO.CN said on Tuesday its third quarter net profit rose 8.5% to 3.01 trillion pesos ($890 billion) from the year-ago quarter.

Ecopetrol has said it will invest $3.5 billion to $4 billion in 2019, more than the previous year, as part of an ambitious plan to boost production and exploration to replenish dwindling oil reserves.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Chris Reese)

