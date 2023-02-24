Colombia's Ecopetrol says 2023 reserves were 2.01 bln boe

BOGOTA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Colombia's state-run energy company Ecopetrol ECO.CN had proven reserves of 2.01 billion barrels of oil equivalent in 2022, its highest figure in eight years, the company said on Friday.

The reserves, which include oil, natural gas and condensates, are equivalent to 8.4 years, Ecopetrol said in a statement.

"The increase of reserves achieved in 2022 is one of the pillars of Grupo Ecopetrol's strategy to guarantee its long-term stability," the statement said.

Of the 249 million boe of reserves incorporated last year, 215 million boe was due to "optimal and opportune maturation of new projects, better execution capacity and implementation of projects to expand better recovery," the company said, naming the Chichimene, Castilla and Akacias oil fields as examples.

Some 75% of the reserves are liquid, it added, while the remainder are gas.

Fields in Colombia accounted for 89% of reserves, Ecopetrol said, with the remainder in the United States, where it participates in fracking projects in the Permian basin.

The reserves were a slight increase over 2021, when the company reported 2 billion boe.

Ecopetrol Chief Executive Felipe Bayon will leave his post on March 31, following more than five years in the position.

