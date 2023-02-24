US Markets

Colombia's Ecopetrol says 2023 reserves were 2.01 bln boe

Credit: REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

February 24, 2023 — 06:09 pm EST

Written by Julia Symmes Cobb for Reuters ->

BOGOTA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Colombia's state-run energy company Ecopetrol ECO.CN had proven reserves of 2.01 billion barrels of oil equivalent in 2022, its highest figure in eight years, the company said on Friday.

The reserves, which include oil, natural gas and condensates, are equivalent to 8.4 years, Ecopetrol said in a statement.

"The increase of reserves achieved in 2022 is one of the pillars of Grupo Ecopetrol's strategy to guarantee its long-term stability," the statement said.

Of the 249 million boe of reserves incorporated last year, 215 million boe was due to "optimal and opportune maturation of new projects, better execution capacity and implementation of projects to expand better recovery," the company said, naming the Chichimene, Castilla and Akacias oil fields as examples.

Some 75% of the reserves are liquid, it added, while the remainder are gas.

Fields in Colombia accounted for 89% of reserves, Ecopetrol said, with the remainder in the United States, where it participates in fracking projects in the Permian basin.

The reserves were a slight increase over 2021, when the company reported 2 billion boe.

Ecopetrol Chief Executive Felipe Bayon will leave his post on March 31, following more than five years in the position.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.