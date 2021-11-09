US Markets

Colombia's Ecopetrol Q3 net profit surges to $983.4 mln

BOGOTA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Colombian majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol's ECO.CN third-quarter net profit surged to 3.81 trillion pesos ($983.4 million), compared with 855 billion pesos in the year-earlier period, the company said on Tuesday.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased 97% to 10.4 trillion pesos.

($1 = 3874.41 Colombian pesos)

