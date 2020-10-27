Colombia's Ecopetrol Q3 net profit drops 72% to $224.2 mln

BOGOTA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Colombian majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol ECO.CN, reported third-quarter net profit of 855 billion pesos ($224.2 million) on Tuesday, compared with 3.01 trillion pesos in the year-earlier period.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization declined 37% to 5.25 trillion pesos.

($1 = 3,812.82 Colombian pesos)

