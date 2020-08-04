US Markets

Colombia's Ecopetrol Q2 net profit crashed 99% to 25 bln pesos

BOGOTA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Colombian majority state-owned oil company, Ecopetrol ECO.CN, reported second-quarter net profit of 25 billion pesos ($6.6 million) on Tuesday, compared with 3.49 trillion pesos in the year-earlier period.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization declined 76% to 2 trillion pesos.

The results "reflect the impact of the unprecedented situation of the expansion of COVID-19", Chief Executive Felipe Bayon said in a statement.

($1 = 3,768.39 Colombian pesos)

