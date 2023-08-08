Colombia's Ecopetrol posts profit down 61% on weaker oil prices

Adds context of results, EBITDA number and data on regional peers

BOGOTA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Colombia's majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol ECO.CN on Tuesday posted a second-quarter net profit that plunged 61% from a year earlier, dragged down by weaker oil prices.

Ecopetrol's net profit for April to June hit 4.087 trillion pesos ($1.02 billion), from revenues down 21.8% to 34.3 trillion pesos due to lower average sale prices of oil and gas products, the company said.

For the first six months of the year, profits sank 42.8%, landing at 9.748 trillion pesos from 17.043 trillion pesos in the same period of 2022.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) meanwhile dropped 34.3% in the quarter to 14.585 trillion pesos.

Regional peers including Mexico's Petroleos Mexicanos PEMX.UL, known as Pemex, and Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro PETR4.SA, or Petrobras, posted similar results as sales fell on weaker crude prices.

Petrobras posted a 36% drop in its second-quarter net profit, nevertheless surpassing analyst expectations, while Pemex posted a profit down nearly 80%.

($1 = 4,007.90 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra and Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.